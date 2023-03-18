New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A man slashed his throat with a knife and was running in public near Nathu Colony chowk with a knife and a pistol in his hand, informed Delhi police.

The person was identified as Krishan Sherwal, who is currently under treatment at a hospital.

"Two PCR calls were received at 6:40 pm and 6:50 pm on March 16 at MS Park police station that a person, Krishan Sherwal, had slashed his throat with a knife and was running in public near Nathu Colony chowk with a knife and a pistol in his hand. He also opened fire," said an officer.

A policeman was injured as the officers tried to overpower him.

"At Nathu Colony Chowk, the public and our officers tried to overpower him and in the melee that followed, he injured an officer and snatched his pistol, firing one round. Eventually, however, the police caught him and the pistol was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

A case was registered under sections 307, 394, 397, 186 and 353 of the IPC.

"Krishan Sherwal is currently under treatment at a hospital. A case has been registered under IPC sections 307, 394, 397, 186 and 353 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act at MS Park police station. Sherwal had separated from his wife and had been in a state of depression," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

