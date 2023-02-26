In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a 38 year-old man killed his wife and two sons in Vipin Garden. Following this, the accused identified as Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his own wrist. He is said to be undergoing treatment. "He had informed his friends about his financial woes. Murder case being registered at PS Mohan Garden," officials of Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

Man Kills Wife and Sons in Delhi

