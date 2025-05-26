New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for robbing Rs 1,700 cash from a man at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Monday

On May 22, Kalam Azam (45) was sitting outside his house in Maujpur area when at around 11 pm three masked men approached him and attempted to snatch his mobile phone, they said.

When they failed, one of them pulled out a pistol and fired a shot close to Azam's leg. Seeing the man frightened, another robber intimidated him and snatched Rs 1,700 in cash from his pocket, they said.

A case was registered at Jafrabad police station under sections of the BNS and Arms Act and a probe was launched. Subsequently, Arif alias Pal (21), Faizan alias Sahil (20), and Anas alias Ayaan (22) were arrested, a police officer said.

He added that Rs 680 of the looted cash, firearm used in the incident and a live cartridge were recovered from them.

While Arif's involvement in two cases of theft and the Arms Act has come to fore, Faizan has 19 criminal cases of robbery, snatching, and theft against him and Anas is named in seven cases of snatching, theft, and the Arms Act, the police said.

"All three accused are habitual offenders and part of a local gang targeting unsuspecting residents,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the weapon and examine their possible involvement in other cases, he said.

