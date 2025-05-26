Jaipur, May 26: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 8 Board exam result 2025 (Shala Darpan 8th Result 2025) today, May 6. Students who appeared for the Class 8 board examinations can check their results and grades by visiting the official websites of Shala Darpan website rajshaladarpan.nic.in and the PSP portal at rajpsp.nic.in.

Students can visit both websites to access their RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan Class 8th Result 2025. To check their scores, students are advised to use their roll number and date of birth on the result login page of the website. This year, over 12 lakh students registered for the RBSE Class 8 board exams, which were held from March 20 to April 2.

Steps To Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2025:

Visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Shala Darpan Class 8th result link

Enter using login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

To pass the RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan Class 8th exam, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as the overall aggregate. It must be noted that if a student scores below 33 per cent in more than two subjects, then he or she will be deemed unsuccessful and may be required to repeat the academic year.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is also expected to announce the Class 10 results soon. It is worth noting that Class 12 results have already been declared, and in the notification, RBSE said that Class 10 results will be declared soon.

