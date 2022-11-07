New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested and his sister-in-law was apprehended for allegedly cheating people on social media posing as an authorised dealer of a high-end badminton kit brand, police said on Monday.

The account in which the defrauded money was transferred was found to belong to Sumit Kashyap, a resident of Shahdara, and his sister-in-law, they said.

With Kashyap's arrest, two mobile phones, one bank passbook, and one bank cheque book were recovered, police said.

According to the police, the matter came to light on September 13 after a complaint was received by one of the victims.

The complainant alleged that he had met a person on Facebook who presented himself as an authorised Yonex dealer. He placed an order for a Yonex badminton kit and paid Rs 3,03,500 online as an advance in the account provided by the alleged person, police said.

After the payment, the alleged person stopped responding to his messages, nor did he send any kit.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that during investigation, their team conducted raids at all possible hideouts of the accused and apprehended Sumit Kashyap and his sister-in-law from Shahdara.

When interrogated, Kashyap told police that he had met a woman named Jagriti Sharma 11 years ago who introduced him to Afjal Khan and Sumit Ayani.

She told him that they cheated people through social media on the pretext of providing Yonex badminton kits, he said.

"They asked him to join hands with them on 40 per cent commission and he was asked to arrange bank accounts for fraud transactions.

"After which, Kashyap gave details of his sister in law's bank account to them and fraud transactions were received in that account. Kashyap and his sister-in-law withdrew money through cheques," the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other accused, police said.

