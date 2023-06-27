New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Government of India has approved the operation of RAPIDX service on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, an official statement said.

Earlier last week, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned RRTS Rolling Stock, which has a design speed of 180 kmph, at operational speed of 160 kmph, which is the full potential of the Rolling Stock.

"With these approvals, the Priority Section of RRTS has become the first railway system in the country which is being opened for operations in its entire length at a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph," an official statement said.

Over the course of the last year, more than one Independent Safety assessor has rigorously examined the processes deployed by NCRTC for implementing this state-of-the-art, world-class, new-age transit infrastructure project. Thus, the system has been thoroughly scrutinized and only after the clearances it has received approvals from the Ministry of Railways and CMRS.

"NCRTC is ready to start the commercial operations of RAPIDX services within four years of start of the construction work in June 2019. Even the serious impact of COVID-19 couldn't affect the resolve of team NCRTC in achieving this target. Team NCRTC has also made rapid progress on the balance of the project and is determined to commission the full corridor along with Metro services in Meerut within the scheduled timeline of June 2025," an official statement said.

During this journey of project implementation, team NCRTC worked with innumerable stakeholders and received invaluable support from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, t Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance, the Department of Telecom, the State Govt of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and GNCTD, Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, New Development Bank and officials of Ghaziabad and Meerut districts.

The general consultants, construction partners, and consultants who worked with team NCRTC have also played a critical role in the successful implementation of the project. With this important milestone, NCRTC is ready formally to enter the Operations and Maintenance phase.

NCRTC's O and M teams of NCRTC NETRA, DB and Alstom will be working hard to provide fast, safe, and comfortable regional commutes for those who ride RAPIDX trains. (ANI)

