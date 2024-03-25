New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A few members of a family were injured due to an electric shock in the Pandav Nagar area of East Delhi during Holi celebrations, police said on Monday.

Police said that the incident was caused by a high-tension wire in the Pandav Nagar area.

The injured have been admitted to Safdarjung hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, six people were injured due to an electric shock from a high-tension wire during Holi celebrations at Ganesh Nagar in east Delhi's Mandawali area.

The condition of three people, including a woman, is said to be critical, they said.

According to the police, they received information about a case of electrocution from a high-tension electric wire at Mandawali.

After receiving the information, local police, ambulance and a fire brigade reached the spot immediately and the injured were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital. (ANI)

