New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain conducted a surprise inspection of fair price shops in the Kondli assembly constituency on Tuesday and checked the quality and stock of food grains, according to an official statement.

The minister directed officials to ensure timely and uninterrupted delivery of food grains from Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns to fair price shops.

"Delhi is among one of the topmost states in ration distribution to the migrants under ONORC (One Nation One Ration Card) scheme. Due to the smooth and orderly distribution of free ration under the ONORC scheme, Delhi has become a benchmark in the country," Hussain said in the statement.

He also checked the distribution of free ration through e-PoS devices under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY).

During the visit, the minister also interacted with beneficiaries.

Hussain directed officials to take strict action against erring ration dealers who do not open shop regularly, distribute less than stipulated quantity of ration or indulge in any malpractices such as diversion of food grains and hoarding.

The minister said that the Delhi government has notified the movement of food grains for public distribution system from other states and from godowns to fair price shops within the city as an essential service for hassle-free transportation, the statement added.

