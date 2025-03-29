New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MLA Kailash Gahlot visited and inspected the Subroto Park, Dhaula Kuan to Mahipalpur stretch of the Delhi-Gurugram Highway on Saturday.

While addressing the reporters, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the Delhi-Gurgaon Highway is Delhi's lifeline, so it should be clean and green. He stated that contractors who are creating dust due to their work have been given their last warnig. Sirsa added that he would revisit the area next week, and a review meeting would be called after 15 days.

"Today, along with MLA Kailash Gahlot, PWD, and NHAI officials, I came here to inspect pollution and traffic. This Delhi-Gurgaon Highway is Delhi's lifeline, so it should be clean and green. For those contractors whose work is going on here and creating dust, we have given them a last warning...Today, all the departments inspected the area in coordination. We will revisit the area by Wednesday next week. We will conduct a review meeting after 15 days...Our purpose is to provide clean air to the people...", Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

MLA Kailash Gahlot stated that he visited the area with minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials of NHAI, PWD, and traffic police accompanied them. Gahlot added that a warning has been given to the concerned people who were creating dust and a review meeting will be held shortly.

"Today I inspected this whole stretch with Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The officials of NHAI, PWD, and traffic police accompanied us. Strict instructions have been given to the concerned people where there was dust. We will take a review after a few days", he said.

Earlier, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma held a meeting with the MLAs and Delhi Jal Board officials and spoke about the government's Summer Action Plan on Friday.

He stated that many tankers will be needed in Delhi so that there is no water shortage this summer season. He added that the Delhi water system had deteriorated, and the government is structuring and improving it so that water is equally available for everyone. Verma stated that the government's priority is to stop the water crisis, which happens every year. (ANI)

