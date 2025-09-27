New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): In alignment with the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 initiative, the Ministry of Coal successfully conducted a large-scale plantation drive at Indraprastha Park in the Sarai Kale Khan area of the national capital.

The event was organised under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' emphasising the importance of environmental conservation and community involvement.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Coal, inspired by the Prime Minister's heartfelt call to dedicate trees to mothers as a tribute to motherhood and nature, the programme reflected the Ministry's deep commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability, and collective civic responsibility. It also served as a platform to embed the ideals of cleanliness and sustainability into everyday practices.

By selecting a prominent public space in the heart of the national capital, the Ministry sought to inspire citizens and institutions alike to actively contribute to expanding green cover and enhancing ecological well-being.

According to the release, the plantation drive was graced by the presence of Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, who personally participated in the planting activity along with Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, Joint Secretary, Ashim Kumar Modi, JS & FA, Dr Chetna Shukla, DDG, and other senior officers and officials of the Ministry.

Their collective involvement reflected the Government's hands-on approach to advancing environmental causes beyond policy frameworks, translating commitments into visible and impactful action on the ground. A variety of saplings, including shade-giving, flowering, and fruit-bearing species, were planted, adding a diverse and ecologically supportive layer to the urban landscape of Indraprastha Park.

The theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' symbolises a heartfelt tribute to motherhood and nature, encouraging individuals to plant and nurture trees as an expression of respect and care for the environment. The initiative also reinforces the values of cleanliness, greenery and ecological balance promoted under Swachhata Hi Seva.

The Ministry of Coal, through this initiative, has sought to bring a personal dimension to environmental conservation by encouraging every participant to plant a tree in the name of one's mother, an act that resonates deeply across cultures and communities. This approach is designed to build a long-lasting emotional bond between individuals and the saplings they plant, increasing the likelihood of sustained care and survival of the trees.

By organising such initiatives during Swachhata Hi Seva, the Ministry demonstrates that cleanliness, greenery and environmental stewardship are interconnected pillars of a progressive and responsible governance model.

Continuing the momentum of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, the Ministry of Coal conducted 'Shramdaan - Ek Din Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' on September 25.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, along with senior officers and employees, participated in cleaning the premises in and around Shastri Bhawan. This reflects the Ministry's dedicated and serious approach to achieving the campaign's goals.

Through this event, the Ministry of Coal sends a strong message that protecting the environment is not only a policy objective but also a moral obligation, one that begins with simple yet powerful acts, such as planting a tree.

This initiative is expected to inspire similar efforts across coal PSUs and other departments, reinforcing the collective vision of building a cleaner, greener and more sustainable India for future generations. (ANI)

