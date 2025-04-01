Morning Aarti held at Jhandewalan temple on third day of Navratri (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The morning Aarti was held at Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi on the third day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival on Tuesday.

Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri. Maa Chandraghanta is depicted with ten arms, each holding a weapon, a lotus flower, or a gesture of blessing (Abhaya Mudra).

Also Read | Utkal Divas 2025 Date in Odisha: When Is Odisha Day? Know Utkala Dibasa History, Significance and How To Observe Odisha Formation Day.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

Also Read | Aurangzebpur Now Shivaji Nagar As 11 Places Renamed in Uttarakhand; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says Process Reflects Public Sentiment.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani's Aradhana YouTube Channel will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri.

"To commemorate each day's significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 AM, bringing divine renditions to the audience," according to a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting release.

The Navratri celebrations will culminate in a grand live program on Ram Janmotsav, directly from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, Ayodhya. This special broadcast will take place on April 6 from 11:45 AM to 12:15 PM, bringing the divine festivities to audiences across the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)