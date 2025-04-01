Odisha Day, also known as Utkal Divas or Utkala Dibasa, is celebrated on April 1 2025, to mark the formation of the state of Odisha in 1936. This day holds great historical significance as it commemorates the struggle and efforts that led to Odisha becoming a separate state from the Bengal Presidency. The main aim of celebrating Utkal Divas is to honour the rich history, culture, and heritage of Odisha while promoting unity and progress. Various activities, such as cultural programmes, competitions, and parades, take place across the state. People also pay tribute to leaders who played a key role in Odisha’s formation. The celebration of Odisha Day fosters a sense of pride and reminds citizens of their glorious past and promising future. On that note, let us learn more about the day as we get ready to celebrate Odisha Day 2025! Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More – Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Utkal Divas or Utkala Dibasa 2025 Date in Odisha

Odisha Formation Day, or Utkal Divas, is observed with great enthusiasm across the state on April 1. Odisha Day 2025 falls on Tuesday.

History of Odisha Day (Utkal Divas)

Odisha Day, or Utkal Divas, commemorates the creation of Odisha as a separate state on 1st April 1936. Before this, Odisha was part of the Bengal Presidency, along with Bihar and Bengal. Due to the persistent efforts of leaders like Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, and Krushna Chandra Gajapati, Odisha became the first state in India to be formed on a linguistic basis. This historic event marked the recognition of Odisha’s distinct cultural and linguistic identity, paving the way for its socio-economic and political development.

Utkala Dibasa Significance

Utkala Dibasa holds great historical and cultural significance as it marks the creation of Odisha. The day celebrates Odisha’s unique identity, rich heritage, and the contributions of its great leaders while inspiring unity and progress among its people.

How to Observe Odisha Formation Day

People celebrate by organising cultural programmes, parades, and competitions that highlight Odisha’s rich heritage. Schools and institutions conduct essay writing, debates, and art contests to educate the younger generation about the state’s history. Public buildings and streets are decorated with lights, and patriotic songs fill the air. Many also pay tribute to freedom fighters and leaders who played a key role in Odisha’s formation. Social initiatives, including charity events and blood donation camps, further mark the occasion, fostering a spirit of unity and progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 05:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).