New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi and senior officials reviewed the progress of the ongoing National Highway projects of Odisha on Thursday.

"Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, and senior officials, reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Odisha, in Delhi today," stated Nitin Gadkari's Office.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi for a meeting focused on the ongoing and proposed projects to enhance road connectivity in Uttarakhand.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the importance of improving road infrastructure in the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Wants Uddhav Thackeray As Next 'CM Face', Faces Pushback.

He requested Gadkari to issue notifications for six routes that were upgraded to National Highway status in principle in 2016.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari assumed charge as Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra also took charge alongside Gadkari on Wednesday.

Gadkari entered politics as a student leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined the Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP. The BJP leader has been a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council since 1989.

He served as the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1999-2005 and also headed the Maharashtra Pradesh BJP till 2009 as the State president. In the same year, he was elevated to the post of BJP national president, making him the youngest-ever party president.

The BJP leader served as a PWD minister in Maharashtra between 1995 and 1999. Gadkari gave the party president post in January 2013 to become the Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Minister of Shipping in the first Modi Cabinet in May 2014.

During the second term of the BJP-led central government in 2019, Gadkari retained the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, while the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation were replaced with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)