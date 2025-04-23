Kolkata, April 23: Lottery games remain legal in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, where the popular Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) Lottery is being played today, April 23. The results for today’s Kolkata FF draw will be declared soon. Participants can check the winning numbers and complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of April 23, 2025, by visiting websites such as kolkataff.com or kolkataff. in. One can also scroll down to see the latest Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart.

Did you know the Kolkata FF lottery features eight rounds, known as "bazis"? This Satta Matka-style lottery is played daily, from Monday to Sunday, in Kolkata. Participants must be physically present in the "City of Joy" to take part. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced after all eight rounds are completed. These rounds are referred to as 1st bazi through 8th bazi. The game continues today, April 23, with players eagerly awaiting the final outcome. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 23, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 236 129 136 456 1 2 0 5

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM 679 166 237 334 2 3 2 0

The Kolkata FF, also known as Kolkata Fatafat, consists of eight rounds (bazis) held throughout the day, giving participants a chance to win prizes with minimal investment. Results are announced every 90 minutes, starting with the first one at 10 AM. The subsequent bazis follows at regular intervals, with the final round’s result declared by 8:30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF, also known as Kolkata Fatafat, is a fast-paced lottery game where players select numbers and place bets to win cash prizes. Considered one of the most popular lottery formats in India, it stands alongside other regularly played lotteries, such as those in Nagaland, Sikkim, and Assam. Participants can check the winning numbers as they are updated live on platforms like LatestLy once results are announced.

