Mumbai, April 23: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya will announce the Shillong Teer Results today, April 23, soon. The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be declared after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. The results of the eight Shillong Teer games will be published on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com, and shillongteerresult.com. Those taking part in the speculative Shillong Teer Lottery can check the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 23, 2025, provided below.

Played twice a day from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. The game attracts people from Shillong and nearby areas, including other northeastern states. The Shillong Teer lottery consists of eight games, and these are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 23, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Do you know the eight Teer games of the speculatove lottery are played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya? Lottery players should note that the Shillong Teer Results of all eight games will be announced after the completion of Round 1 and Round 2. As stated above, participants can check Shillong Teer Results on the portals mentioned above. Lottery enthusiasts can also find Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 23 below, as LatestLy will keep updating the Shillong Teer chart as and when the results are declared. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 67

Second Round - 10

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 41

Second Round - 12

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 34

Second Round - 45

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 06

Second Round - 95

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 44

Second Round - 70

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 30

Second Round - 91

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 31

Second Round - 86

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 39

Second Round - 51

What Is Shillong Teer? Are Lotteries Legal?

An archery-based competition, Shillong Teer is a speculative lottery played twice daily, six days a week, in Meghalaya. The archery-type Shillong Teer game requires players to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. After this, local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. The winning numbers of each Shillong Teer game, such as Shillong Night Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, etc., are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the targets.

Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games not only provide lottery players an opportunity to win prizes but also offer a platform to local archers to sharpen their archery skills. While Shillong Teer continues to grow in popularity, it is worth noting that lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including Meghalaya, where Shillong Teer games are played from Monday to Saturday.

