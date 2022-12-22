New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A 29-year-old was stabbed to death allegedly by three persons in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Keshav, a resident of Tajpur Pahadi, Badarpur was stabbed on Tuesday night. He was declared brought dead at AIIMS trauma centre, a senior police officer said.

The CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot behind Shiv Mandir, Puran Camp, Tajpur Pahadi were scrutinised.

Three suspected persons were captured in the CCTV footage and two of them were identified as Vickey (23) and Kohinoor (23), the officer said.

The third one is a juvenile, police said

The accused were arrested near a liquor shop at Molarband Extension bypass road and the weapon of offence, a knife, has been recovered from them, the officer said.

The deceased Keshav had a criminal history. He was involved in four cases of robbery, snatching and Arms Act, police said.

Both the accused Kohinoor and Vicky have also criminal history.

