New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police have detained three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in India, following a tip-off about their presence in the RK Puram area. Their identities were verified with the assistance of family members in Bangladesh, and the deportation process has been initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in the national capital.

The individuals have been identified as Jhalak Pal (25), from Balaganj, Sylhet, Dhaka; Md. Nurul Abser (40), from Chattogram; and Mohammed Azizul Hoque (21), also from Chattogram, Bangladesh.

According to police sources, the action was taken following secret information received by HC Sundar regarding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants roaming in the RK Puram area. Acting swiftly, the team approached the suspects, who failed to produce valid identification documents and admitted to entering India via flight visas in 2025 but not returning to their native country.

They disclosed that they were planning to go abroad to European countries such as Portugal, but were unable to obtain a suitable VISA. Consequently, they settled in the area of South Delhi and on the day of apprehension, they were roaming in the South-West area in search of work.

During the operation, police verified their identities through mobile phone records, social media contacts, and communication with their families in Bangladesh, obtaining their National ID cards and passports. Following the completion of all legal formalities, the deportation process was initiated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), New Delhi.

This successful operation highlights the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and their commitment to enforcing the rule of law.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police apprehended 25 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the national capital.

Aishwarya Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South East district, among the 25 arrested individuals, 13 were women and 12 were men who had been communicating with people in Bangladesh using an application. (ANI)

