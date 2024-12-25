New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two women for kidnapping a 4-year-old girl, the police said.

The child was rescued after 20 days. The accused, Roma Gupta (36) and Mona Kashyap (32) revealed during interrogation that one of them, struggling with infertility issues planned to abduct a child, police said.

The investigation began after the mother of the kidnapped girl filed a missing person complaint on December 1, reporting that her daughter was missing from a government MCD School in Rajouri Garden.

Police reviewed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and circulated photos of the missing girl in nearby localities. The suspects' and victims' photos were also shared in social media groups in areas between Rajouri Garden and Rewla Khanpur, where the suspects' movement was noted, officials said.

On December 23, around 12:30 pm, a secret informer from Chander Vihar reported that a girl matching the description of the missing child had been spotted near a Gurudwara in Chander Vihar. Upon receiving this tip, the team arrived in Chander Vihar, Nilothi, and showed the girl's photos and videos to residents and shopkeepers. After a thorough investigation, the 4-year-old was safely rescued from Nilothi, Delhi. (ANI)

