New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old cyber fraudster for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 1.3 lakh by impersonating a relative, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Bablu Kumar Mahato, was apprehended from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"A complaint was filed by Ankit Vashist, a resident of Bhajanpura, whose father was targeted in the fraud. He told the police that on November 26, the victim received a call from an individual claiming to be his nephew. The fraudster fabricated an emergency and requested an online transfer of Rs 5 to 6 lakh to an Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) account, citing technical difficulties in transferring the money himself," said the police officer.

Persuaded by the caller, the victim transferred Rs 1.3 lakh, only to discover later that no funds were credited back as promised.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was initiated. Using data analysis, the police tracked the transaction trail and apprehended Mahato from Noida.

Police seized five smartphones, 32 SIM cards, eight ATM cards, a cheque book, two bank passbooks and a fake Aadhaar card from his possession.

During interrogation, Mahato admitted to the crime and disclosed his involvement in similar offenses in the past. His modus operandi involved manipulating victims by posing as their relatives in distress, police said.

