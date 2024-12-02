New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested three associates of the Kala Jatheri gang who allegedly used to open fire outside the offices of various property dealers in the national capital for extortion, police said on Monday.

The accused include Rohit Lather (31), a fire safety expert with no prior criminal record; Ritik Lather (19), a wrestling enthusiast; and Jugesh alias Yogi (25), a rickshaw driver with a history of involvement in extortion and other crimes, police added.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was orchestrated by Aman Lather, alias Jony, who operated from the United States, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh.

"Aman Lather had reached the US through the illegal 'donkey route' in February 2023. He was using the alias Jony to make extortion calls on behalf of the Kala Jatheri gang,” he said.

According to police sources, after reaching the US, Aman once met gangster Goldy Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The DCP said that the operation began on November 25, when police apprehended Yogi in the Dwarka area with two pistols, 11 live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. He had been evading capture by moving across states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

"Multiple teams were then formed to nab Rohit and Ritik. Rohit, a B.Tech graduate, played a pivotal role in the syndicate," Singh said.

"Rohit provided logistical and financial support, including weapons and shelter for gang members. Ritik was another key player in the gang's operations,” the DCP added.

Both suspects were arrested from their native village in Haryana, Singh said.

During the investigation, police uncovered multiple high-profile extortion cases linked to the gang in the Dwarka area.

In one instance, gang members fired shots at the office of a builder in Mohan Garden on May 31, and repeated the attack the next day, leaving a slip bearing the names "Jony Bhai" and "Kala Jathedi."

The attackers were later apprehended after an encounter with another team of Delhi Police.

A similar incident took place in the same area with another builder on September 2, Singh said, adding that these incidents highlighted the gang's strategy of using fear to extort money from influential individuals.

"The gang's operations were directed by Aman Lather through social media and encrypted communication to evade detection," the officer said.

"Lather also coordinated logistics, including weapons procurement and transportation. Additionally, he promised his associates help in traveling to the USA through forged documents," he said.

