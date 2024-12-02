Conakry, December 2: Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday. Bihar Stampede: At Least 7 People Killed, 9 Others Injured in Stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in Jehanabad’s Makhdumpur (Watch Video).
Guinea Football Stampede
🚨#BREAKING: Clashes break out between rival fans at soccer match in N’zerekore, Guinea, killing at least 100 people.
At least 100 people were killed on Sunday after clashes broke out between rival fans at a soccer match in N'Zerekore, Guinea, AFP… pic.twitter.com/Tio6nVhOq4
— Abdul khabir jamily (@JamilKhabir396) December 1, 2024
Guinea stadium crush kills 56 people after disputed refereeing decision.
The fatalities occurred during the final of a tournament in honour of #Guinea's military leader Mamady Doumbouya at a stadium in Nzerekore, one of the nation's largest cities.
Some fans threw stones,… pic.twitter.com/qNAxjtlUkM
— DD News (@DDNewslive) December 2, 2024
Authorities are conducting an investigation to establish those responsible for the stampede on Sunday, Communications Minister Fana Soumah said in a statement read on national television.