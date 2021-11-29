New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested four men for allegedly being involved in "clickjacking" and SIM card blocking activities, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kasif Akhtar (23), a resident of Okhla, Gaurav Kumar (26), a resident of Patna in Bihar, Musa Gous Sheikh (32), a resident of Mumbai, and Mohammad Ali (48), a resident of East Thane in Maharashtra, they said.

The kingpin of the gang is an African national who used to send phishing mails to victims to grab their information like bank account number, user id and password, police said, adding that they used to target people having current or business bank accounts.

Clickjacking is when an attacker tricks a user into clicking on one thing when they are actually clicking on another.

Police said that on Wednesday, one Harish Chander said in his complaint that he received a message on his phone about an alternate mobile phone number changing request.

As the complainant had got issued a new SIM just a day before, he considered the alternate number changing request message as normal message, police said.

However, his SIM card was blocked in the evening and when he checked his email on Thursday, there was net banking password generating request in the inbox, they said.

Upon approaching the bank, he realised that Rs 10 lakh was transferred from his account into two accounts located in Bihar and West Bengal, police said.

He also came to know from a customer care executive that his SIM was issued to an unknown person from a store at a mall in Laxmi Nagar, police said.

During investigation, police collected information from the call service provider and banks. They got the photo of the suspect, forged voter ID of the complainant and other details, a senior police officer said.

The amount was transferred in the account of two people -- Kumar Samrat, a resident of Patna and a rickshaw puller and Manoj Dass, a resident of West Bengal. The money was withdrawn from ATMs, police said.

Police analysed betting websites and Akhtar was identified as the person who received the SIM card following which he was arrested on November 17. The forged voter IDs of the complainant was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Akhtar said that he, along with Kumar and another person, reached the mall at Laxmi Nagar to get the SIM. On the instance of Akhtar, Kumar was also arrested from Patna, the DCP said.

Kumar disclosed that he was working on the instructions of Sheikh and received Rs 20,000 for the SIM card, police said, adding that Sheikh works for Ali.

Both Musa and Ali received the internet banking user ID and password from one Sunny, an African national, Kalsi said.

Thereafter, police reached Mumbai and arrested Sheikh on Thursday and Ali on Friday, the DCP said.

During interrogation, it was disclosed that while getting issued the duplicate SIM card of the victim, Akhtar shared the alternate mobile number of Sunny, who received the OTP, police said.

Akhtar gave the one-time password (OTP) to the service provider official and handed over the SIM card to Kumar. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Rs 10 lakh was transferred, police said.

