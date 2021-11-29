Odisha, November 29: The Aksa police arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl in the Ganjam district. The accused, identified as Muna Nayak is a second-year student.

The accused reportedly abducted the victim on Thursday and had taken her to Nuapada where he allegedly raped her. The police rescued the victim from the Nuapada area. "The medical examination of the victim was conducted at MKCG Medical College, the victim's statement was recorded under section 164 of the CrPC." reported The Times of India, quoting investigating inspector P K Sahoo as saying. Punjab Shocker: Landlord Attempts Rape on Tenant’s 3-Year-Old Daughter in Ludhiana, Accused Held.

The accused was charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Acts. A probe is underway.

