New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police successfully apprehended Rajan alias Rahul, a notorious criminal from the Jahagirpuri area, Delhi, on Sunday. The 40-year-old Rajan had been absconding and was wanted in connection with two cases under the Arms Act and theft at Police Station (PS) Uttam Nagar and Janakpuri, according to a statement from the Delhi Police.

Additionally, he has been involved in over 50 other cases, including an attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, and offenses related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS).

According to Delhi police, the arrest followed a tip-off received on March 29 regarding Rajan's whereabouts in Jahagirpuri. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly launched a raid and apprehended him. Rajan had been evading arrest for a long time by frequently changing his place of residence. He had recently taken up residence in Jahagirpuri with his family and was renting a place to stay.

Rajan's criminal history dates back to multiple incidents. On September 5, 2013, a woman became the victim of a theft near a school in Janakpuri, Delhi. She was targeted by two men on a motorcycle who snatched her purse containing a voter card, an ATM card, a doctor's prescription, a 15-gram gold chain, and Rs 300 in cash. The case was registered under Section 379/34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Janakpuri, and Rajan was later arrested after the stolen items were recovered from him.

In another case, on September 7, 2013, a trap was set by the police near the West Uttam Nagar metro station. Rajan, riding a motorcycle, was arrested after a country-made pistol and a live cartridge were found in his possession. This led to the registration of FIR No.493/13 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at PS Uttam Nagar. When Rajan failed to appear in court, the court declared him a proclaimed offender in both cases.

Rajan alias Rahul, a resident of Jahagirpuri, has studied up to the 10th grade. Due to his family's financial struggles, he left school and worked in the transport industry alongside his father. However, he later became involved in criminal activities, committing armed robbery and snatching. Currently, Rajan is reported to be working as an auto driver in the Jahagirpuri area. (ANI)

