New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday busted a cross-border drug syndicate and arrested ten individuals involved in operating a large drug network spanning Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India.

A large quantity of heroin, mobile phones, and data were recovered from the accused.

Also Read | What Are Tardigrades or Water Bears? All About Micro-Animals Likely To Be Sent to ISS by ISRO With Axiom-4 Mission.

Surender Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, said, "We have busted an Afghan drug cartel. 10 operatives have been arrested. This operation began in February. The delivery was supposed to take place in Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar."

"A person from Kashmir was found with 1 kilogram of heroin and Rs 165,000 in cash. He has been active in this business for several years. Along with his accomplice, he supplies drugs," he added.

Also Read | Porn Addict Arrested in Gurugram Air Hostess Sex Assault Case, Watched Porn Videos Before Incident: Police.

Kumar further said that "Our investigation revealed that he was involved in stone-pelting in Kashmir, and the money he made from this drug trade was being used for stone-pelting."

"There are cases against him in police stations in Maharajganj and Safakhal in Jammu and Kashmir. Fahim revealed that Sajia, a resident of Srinagar who lives in Delhi, has been involved in drug cases since 2005. Her family is also involved in this business," he stated.

The Joint Commissioner noted that four boys were trained to supply drugs, and for each delivery, they were given Rs 50,000 and a new phone.

"Sajia's housekeeper, Javed, was handling the retail operations. When Javed's phone was searched, live drug demands were found on it. After this, Javed was arrested," he added.

"A person named Palvinder Singh, from Ludhiana, was arrested. He has several cases related to drugs and theft in Ludhiana. Palvinder, also known as Harry, was in constant touch with drug mafias, and his phone contained several videos related to drugs. With the help of central agencies, it was revealed that drugs were being supplied to India via drones from Pakistan. Salvinder Singh and Gora were responsible for supplying drugs locally after they arrived," Kumar added.

Kumar further said that a person named Sonu revealed that Ravi had beaten him up. "Sonu stated that Ravi and his father came to his house, claimed to be from Lahwinder Landa's group, and beat him up over a money dispute," he said.

"Sonu managed a district, handling local deliveries from Pakistan through drones. Kajan Singh, a former big drug peddler, had grown old. Ravi and his father formed their own gang to take over Kajan's position. Ravi was arrested in 2022 in Punjab in a 302 (murder) case. A total of 10 people have been arrested, and 2 kilograms of heroin were seized from different locations. As per the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a top-to-bottom investigation was conducted. Properties worth crores have been traced. Details of this case have been shared with the NIA and NCB, and they have sought further details from the Delhi Police. Names of some foreign dealers have emerged, and investigations are ongoing," he further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)