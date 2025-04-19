Mumbai, April 19: As India embarks on one of its most ambitious space endeavours, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to participate in a groundbreaking experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla is preparing for the Axiom-4 mission, where he will become the first Indian astronaut to live and work in zero gravity for 14 days.

Among the various experiments planned, the Voyager Tardigrades experiment stands out. The Voyager Tardigrades experiment is one of seven Indian scientific studies scheduled for the ISS. It aims to investigate the revival, survival, and reproduction of tardigrades in space. Researchers will study the creatures' ability to revive, lay eggs, and hatch in microgravity, while also comparing gene expression patterns between space-flown and ground-control populations. Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Pilot Axiom Mission 4 to ISS From NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

What Are Tardigrades or Water Bears?

Tardigrades, commonly known as “water bears” or “moss piglets,” are tiny, eight-legged micro-animals renowned for their remarkable resilience. Measuring just 0.3 mm to 0.5 mm in length, these creatures are found in diverse environments, ranging from mosses and lichens to the deep sea and polar ice. India’s Axiom Space Ax-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Fly to ISS in May, 40 Years After Rakesh Sharma’s Iconic 1984 Flight to Space, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

This research aims to uncover the molecular mechanisms behind tardigrades’ extraordinary resilience, providing insights into the limits of life in extreme environments. Understanding how these organisms protect and repair their DNA could inform future space exploration and enhance biotechnology applications on Earth. Tardigrades’ ability to withstand extreme conditions, including vacuum, radiation, and temperature fluctuations, makes them ideal subjects for this pioneering study.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).