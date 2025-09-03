New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Delhi's South East District Police dismantled a syndicate involved in organised interstate and cross-border mobile phone theft and its supply.

Delhi Police arrested the kingpin of the gang, Mohatar Shekh, along with his two allies named Mohd. Gulu Shekh and Abdul Shamim.

According to Delhi Police, "A syndicate involved in organised interstate and cross-border mobile phone trafficking was busted, and three active members of this syndicate, including the kingpin, namely Mohatar Shekh, Mohd. Gulu Shekh and Abdul Shami in the evening of 02.09.2025 near Waste to Wonder Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi."

Police recovered three country-made pistols with six live cartridges and 228 mobile phones from the arrested accused.

"Three country-made pistols of .315 bore with six live cartridges and a total of 228 'expensive' mobile phones were recovered from the trio", said Delhi Police.

Delhi Police explained the modus operandi of the gang, stating that the accused routed these stolen devices through a network of carriers and middlemen in Nepal and Bangladesh.

Police officials said that in Nepal and Bangladesh, the devices were sold at high margins. These arrests have exposed a larger cross-border network which not only fuels street crime in Delhi but also facilitates the illegal trade of stolen devices abroad.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police had busted an illegal arms factory with a huge stockpile of weapons, along with raw material, and apprehended three people from different areas of Uttar Pradesh, following raids.

The team of Sarai Rohilla Police Station conducted a raid and seized six country-made pistols, 12 country-made pistols without screw, and raw material for more than 250 pistols.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi, Raja Banthia, said, "Six country-made pistols, 12 country-made pistols without screw, and raw material for more than 250 pistols were seized". (ANI)

