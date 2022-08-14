New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday busted a racket involved in the stealing of oil from the tankers of Indian Oil and arrested one person accused of committing the theft in the national capital.

The person, identified as Amarjeet, was arrested after the police raided his premises in Mundka.

According to the Delhi Police crime branch DCP Vichitra Veer, the accused person was present at the spot with several other persons, who upon interrogation revealed that the tankers used to get the oil from the Indian Oil depot situated at Tikri Kalan, Delhi destined to Petrol Pumps.

"After fill up from oil depot, oil tanker No. DL 1GC 7700 was destined to Ramesh Service Station, Indian Oil dealer, Ring Road, Mayapuri, Delhi and oil tanker No. DL1GC-7479 was destined for Jai Bangla Mukhi Eco Fuel Station No. 43, Service Centre, S-18 of H-4 and H-5, Zone Pitampura, Delhi. Four drums of the capacity of 200 litres each were found in Tata Ace No. DL 1LV 5276. Out of these four drums, three were found filled with full capacity and the fourth one was half empty, which was being filled," the police said in its official statement.

"On the way, accused Amarjeet in connivance with the drivers of these oil tankers was stealing the oil from tankers. In the meantime, Aradhana Sapehia wife of the owner of one of the tankers arrived on the spot and filed a complaint against them," the police said adding that they have booked the accused on the basis of the complaint registered under section 381, 285, 427, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police crime branch further said that Amarjeet had hired a property in the village Mundka, Delhi. The property was currently vacant and had enough space for the parking of oil tankers. This is nearby to the oil depot situated in Tikri Kalan, Delhi and not very off-road to show the deviation of oil tankers from the main road, it said.

As per the police, Amarjeet had induced several drivers of oil tankers, who used to wait outside the oil depot for tea or relax for the time to get their turn to fill up the oil tankers. "He convinced the drivers of the oil tanker for not being detected stealing the oil in small quantities from the tankers with the capacity of more than 10,000 litres," it said.

The police informed that the oil tankers were fitted with the advanced locking system to avoid any kind of theft, and mixing and to ensure its safety as the contents were highly inflammable.

"This system is operated with the OTP shared by oil depot officials with the petrol pump owners. Yet. accused Amarjeet managed to find a way to bypass the system and steal the oil, without breaking the seal," police said adding that to hide the theft the drivers used to degrade the air pressure in one of the tyres of tankers so that the gauge shows full quantity due to tilting.

"As per the investigation so far, its been disclosed that accused Amarjeet buys the stolen oil at the rate of Rs 50 per litre and used to sell it to small vendors in Kirari and nearby areas with the margin of Rs 20 per litre," it said.

During the entire incident, the police recovered two oil tankers with oil left after the theft of 12,000 litres of oil and 18,000-litre oil respectively. It also recovered four drums containing approximately 700 litres of stolen oil and other implements used for the theft like buckets and iron rods from their possession. (ANI)

