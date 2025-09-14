New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police claimed to have arrested three people for allegedly cheating people by posing as employees of a firm that provides outsourcing and technology services for visa, passport, and consular services worldwide.

The accused used a fake website and a USA-based WhatsApp number to defraud victims under the pretext of visa and job processing services. Laptops, mobile phones, and forged documents were seized during the raid.

According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anand Singh, a VFS Global consultant, alleging that certain individuals or a group engaged in fraudulent activities targeted people seeking overseas employment. The accused allegedly impersonated visa consultants as well as officials of the firm to extract money from victims.

"The accused purchased a domain name paramountoversease.co.in in 2021 via an online platform. This domain was falsely linked to Nehru Place and Janakpuri, Delhi, and was used to establish credibility. They created fake social media profiles and advertisements, misusing the VFS Global logo, and claimed to be affiliated with VFS. Gang was contacted through WhatsApp, and fraudulent email IDs were used to contact the victims," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Accordingly, a case U/s 318(4)/319(2)/61 BNS Act was registered at PS Crime Branch, Delhi, and an investigation was taken up by Central Range, Crime Branch, Delhi.

The investigation into the case revealed a highly technical and organised modus operandi employed by the alleged individuals. Through comprehensive cyber forensic analysis, the following key findings were established: Online Profiles and Digital Footprint. Multiple fraudulent online profiles were traced, which were being operated by the accused across various platforms.

"These profiles prominently displayed the VFS Global logo, falsely identifying the operators as authorised representatives of VFS Global. The profiles advertised services including visa processing, medical appointments, document verification, and consular support, all of which are actually offered by the legitimate VFS Global," police said.

On the basis of technical investigation, victims Atul Kumar Takle, Azmeera Venktesh, Niranjan and Eshwaria were identified. They had been duped of Rs. 3.16 lakhs for visa-related services in different countries.

Under the leadership of Inspector Sunil Kalkhande, the team analysed numerous email IDs, fake SIM cards, IP Addresses used by the accused and extensive bank account records. Through diligent efforts, the team traced the location of their office situated in Zamrudpur, Delhi. The mastermind, Deepak Pandey, along with his co-associates, namely Yash Singh and Wasim Akram, were apprehended from their office on September 9, 2025, police said.

During the raid, valuable evidence, including hardware and software used for document forgery, mobile phones, laptops, and the bank accounts used to receive the fraudulent payments, was seized. A detailed examination of the bank records revealed numerous bookings made for visa appointment letters through this illicit operation.

During the course of the investigation, the primary accused, Deepak Pandey, voluntarily gave a confessional statement in which he disclosed key details about the execution of the fraudulent scheme and the individuals involved. Pandey admitted to his active participation in the preparation and circulation of forged documents intended to deceive visa seekers.

"He confirmed that the scheme was designed to impersonate VFS Global and offer fake visa facilitation services. His responsibilities included interacting with victims, managing WhatsApp communications, and coordinating medical appointments and fee collection," police said.

"Yash Singh actively collaborated in drafting and designing forged documents, including Work Visa Applications, Employment Confirmation Letters, Offer Letters, ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority) Letters, and assisted in managing the fraudulent website and digital infrastructure used to impersonate VFS Global," they said.

Wasim was involved in technical tasks, including creating and editing Form 16, preparing PCC (Police Clearance Certificate) Application Forms, coordinating the layout and distribution of fake confirmation and appointment letters, and being instrumental in document fabrication and communication setup, including fraudulent emails and social media accounts.

Based on the confession of Deepak Pandey and supporting technical evidence, both Yash Singh and Wasim Akram were subsequently identified, located, and arrested. Their roles have been corroborated through Digital forensic evidence, Email communication logs, Victim testimonies and Financial transaction records.

All three accused are now in custody. The investigation is ongoing to identify any additional accomplices and trace the flow of illicit funds, with more victims and financial trails being established, they added. (ANI)

