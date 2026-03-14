New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national who had been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a case registered under the NDPS Act in Chandigarh, officials said.

The accused, identified as Chuks, was apprehended by the WR-II team near Tilak Nagar Metro Station following specific information about his movement in the area.

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The WR-II team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused, identified as Chuks, a resident of Nigeria. He had been declared a Proclaimed Offender in a case registered in 2021 at the Industrial Area Police Station in Chandigarh under the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the accused used to supply drugs in the Tilak Nagar, Dwarka, and Najafgarh areas. The Crime Branch had received secret information that the accused would come to the Tilak Nagar area to meet one of his associates.

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Acting on the information, the police team laid a trap near Tilak Nagar Metro Station. During the operation, the accused attempted to flee from the spot, but the police team managed to overpower and arrest him.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had come to India in 2015 on a tourist visa and was engaged in the business of selling clothes in the Tilak Nagar area. Later, due to financial difficulties, he started supplying drugs and began selling narcotic substances from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Police said that the accused had previously been arrested in NDPS Act cases in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)