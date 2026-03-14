Mumbai, March 14: A sharp political confrontation has broken out in Maharashtra following provocative comments regarding the Mithi River’s pollution and the national LPG shortage. The controversy began when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut used a satirical tone to suggest that the foul-smelling gases emanating from Mumbai’s Mithi River drain should be declared a "natural gas reserve" to solve the country's fuel crisis.

The exchange highlights the deep-seated tensions between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition regarding the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) long-standing management of Mumbai's waterways. While Raut’s comments took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s previous mentions of generating energy from sewage, BJP leaders argued that the "stench" of the Mithi River is the direct result of 25 years of administrative failure by the Shiv Sena (UBT). The row comes at a time when the city is bracing for pre-monsoon desilting operations, a project that has historically faced scrutiny over its multi-crore budget. ‘Sanjay Raut Ki Har Baat Bina Sar-Pair Ki Hoti Hai’: Amruta Fadnavis Rebuts Shiv Sena Leader’s ‘Picnic’ Remark; Defends Devendra Fadnavis’ Davos 2026 Visit for Maharashtra Investments (Watch Video).

Sanjay Raut and BJP Exchange Barbs Over Mithi River and LPG Shortage Crisis

मुंबईकरांनो, आता तरी डोळे उघडा! आज मिठी नदीत जगातला सर्वात मोठा नैसर्गिक वायूचा साठा सापडल्याच्या वावड्या उठत आहेत, पण वास्तव काय आहे? गेली २५ वर्षे मुंबई महापालिकेच्या सत्तेवर बसलेल्या 'पेंग्विन सेने'ने मुंबईच्या नद्यांना उघडी गटारं करून सोडलंय. ही कसली नैसर्गिक संपत्ती? हा तर… https://t.co/vqMwTTP3GU — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) March 14, 2026

Sanjay Raut’s Satire on Energy Crisis and Claims of ‘Natural Gas’ in Mithi River

Sanjay Raut’s comments focused on the rising costs of LPG and the ongoing shortage, suggesting that if the government is looking for self-reliance in energy, they should look at the "gas chambers" created in Mumbai's open drains. Raut sarcastically urged the BJP to declare the Mithi River’s methane emissions as "national property," adding that Mumbaikars would no longer need gas cylinders if they could simply "breathe in" the air near the drains.

The opposition leader’s jab was a pointed critique of the Ujjwala scheme and the current administration's claims of making India an energy powerhouse, contrasting those goals with the reality of urban pollution. Indian LPG Tanker ‘Nanda Devi’ Successfully Clears Strait of Hormuz After 'Shivalik' Amid Middle East Conflict.

BJP Response: Claims of ‘Mithi Scam’

In a swift rebuttal, BJP leader and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, accused the opposition of "power-drunk" negligence. Tawde argued that the "natural wealth" Raut referred to is actually the accumulated waste of two decades of failed river-widening and cleaning projects. The Mumbai Mayor alleged that thousands of crores allocated for the 'Brimstowad' and Mithi cleaning projects have been siphoned off by contractors linked to the "Matoshree" establishment.

"This is not a gas reserve; it is a monument to incompetence and extortion," the BJP stated, promising a thorough investigation into the "Mithi scam" once they secure a majority in the municipal corporation.

Beyond the political theater, the condition of the Mithi River remains a critical health and environmental hazard. Millions of residents living along its banks continue to suffer from chronic respiratory diseases caused by the intense stench and toxic fumes. Environmentalists have long pointed out that despite repeated "Nala Safai" (drain cleaning) tenders, the river remains largely clogged with plastic and industrial effluents.

Mithi River: A Decades-Old Crisis

The Mithi River gained international notoriety during the 2005 Mumbai floods when its overflow contributed to the loss of hundreds of lives. Since then, the Mithi River Development and Protection Authority (MRDPA) has spent billions of rupees on deepening and widening the channel.

However, political infighting and administrative hurdles have frequently stalled the completion of these projects. As the city approaches the 2026 monsoon season, the river has once again transitioned from a focal point of infrastructure planning to a battleground for political mud-slinging.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).