New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, in connection with a scuffle in Parliament.

BJP had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi under various sections including 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Lodge FIR Against Congress Leader Over Parliament Scuffle.

The Delhi Police removed section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS and all other sections are the same as given in the complaint.

The Delhi Police had also received complaint from Congress which is being "investigated".

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Anurag Thakur along with fellow MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Hemang Joshi, filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament Street Police Station for "assault and incitement."

"Today, a highly unfortunate incident occurred in Parliament, perpetrated by the Congress Party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi. Congress and Rahul Gandhi have a habit of violating the law. Rahul Gandhi's arrogance leads him to believe he is above the law," Anurag Thakur said while talking to the reporters.

"We have filed a complaint against him for assault and provocation. The complaint details the incident that took place today outside the Parliament's Makar Gate, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully, and Rahul Gandhi pushed and injured them. As a result, two BJP MPs had to be hospitalized. Our complaint includes charges under Sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131, and 351. Despite the incident, Rahul Gandhi's arrogance remained intact as he left without meeting the injured MPs. He considers himself above the law," the BJP MP added.

In his complaint to police, Himang Joshi said NDA members were protesting against blatant "misinformation being propagated by opposition parties"

The complaint said Rahul Gandhi and others violated the instructions of the security personnel to take dedicated path to ensure safety concerns of the protesting MPs.

It said the Congress leader instigated other INDIA Alliance members "to proceed with force and aggression toward the NDA MPs, putting the safety of the demonstrators in jeopardy".

"His behaviour constitutes criminal assault, incitement to his fellow companions of committing violence on the peaceful protestors, and endangerment to the lives of public representatives with common intention along with other members belonging to opposition bloc," the complaint said.

A delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, also approached Parliament Street Police Station, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of resorting to theatrics to divert attention from remarks made about Dr BR Ambedkar. "It is in BJP's character to level false allegations. They (BJP) have orchestrated this 'natak' and 'nautanki' to counter what they have said about Babasaheb Ambedkar... All this happened due to the confrontationist way of BJP MPs. Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed and misbehaved," Singh told reporters.

Both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs had staged a protest in Parliament premises and a face off took place.

BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, who then fell on him. Sarangi claimed that he was standing near the stairs when another member of Parliament (MP) fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

He was rushed for treatment in an ambulance. "I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed a fellow MP. That MP fell on me, causing me to fall as well," Sarangi told reporters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)