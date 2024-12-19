Mumbai, December 19: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially released the Phase 1 results for the Agniveer Vayu recruitment process for the 02/2025 batch. Candidates who applied for the program can now check whether they have qualified for the next stage: Document Verification. IIT Kharagpur Secures 2nd Rank in India, IIT Kanpur Ranks 202nd Globally in QS World University Rankings Sustainability 2025.

The results, available on the official IAF Agniveer website (www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in or www.indianairforce.nic.in), do not include individual scores but indicate whether a candidate has advanced to the next phase. Shortlisted candidates will receive an updated admit card for document verification via their registered email addresses. RPF SI Answer Key 2024: RRB Releases Provisional Answer Keys for Sub Inspector Posts at rrb.digialm.com, Know How To Check.

How To Check Indian Airforce Agniveer Result 2024

Visit the official IAF Agniveer website.

Click on the "Candidate Login" tab.

Enter the registered Email ID, password, and captcha code.

Click on "Sign In."

The IAF Agniveer Vayu 1/2025 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates progressing to the document verification stage will be provided with further instructions for the next steps, which include physical fitness tests and medical examinations. Stay tuned for more updates as the recruitment process moves forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).