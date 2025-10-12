New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Delhi Police have launched a city-wide special patrolling and vehicle checking drive to enhance security during the festive season. Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Saturday night reviewed the operations to ensure the safety and security of the national capital.

Vehicle checks were conducted in areas such as Civil Lines, Defence Colony, ITO, and other locations as part of the campaign.

Also Read | 'Right To Be Born': Supreme Court's Lone Woman Judge BV Nagarathna Flags Foeticide-Poor Sex Ratio Link.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern range) SK Jain said that the Delhi Police conduct a general patrolling campaign every month, with officers of all ranks participating in field operations.

"Every month, Delhi Police carries out a general patrolling campaign in which officers of all ranks are present on the field. The patrolling campaign will be carried out till 4 am. Approximately 45 pickets have been installed throughout the entire South District...Our main focus is to check the movement of suspicious people at night and instil a feeling of safety among the residents of Delhi..." he said.

Also Read | MCD By-Elections 2025: Delhi Gears Up for By-Polls in 12 Wards.

Special Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari stated that night patrols were being conducted under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, with senior and junior officers participating across various districts.

"...Under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, the Delhi Police carries out a general patrolling campaign at night. Police officials of all ranks are present in the field...Apart from vehicle checking, the Delhi Police also takes action against known criminals in Delhi. The primary objective of the police is to instil a sense of safety among the residents of Delhi...Our appeal to the public is to stay safe as the festive season is approaching," Tiwari said.

South District DCP Ankit Chauhan stated that a general patrolling campaign is underway across Delhi from 12:00 am am to 4:00 am. Around 50 pickets have been set up in the South District, with over 60 bikes patrolling the area.

"Today, there's an order for a general patrolling campaign throughout Delhi, which will be done from 12 am to 4 am...Approximately 50 pickets have been installed throughout the entire South District, with three to four pickets at each police station, and over 60 bikes are on patrol. Additionally, several senior officers are also present in the field," Chauhan said.

"Our main focus is to check the movement of suspicious people at night, and at the same time, we are running a special drive against vehicles with tinted windows...If vehicles have defective number plates, we will issue a challan," he said.

DCP Central Nidhin Valsan said that checks had been intensified across main checkpoints in view of the festive season.

"As it is the festive season, Delhi Police has intensified the checking. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, we will conduct checks throughout the night at the main checkpoints," Valsan told ANI.

DCP East Abhishek Dhania stated that approximately 600 police officials are participating in a general patrolling campaign across the city, with the primary focus of the campaign being to address traffic violations and conduct a verification drive against criminals.

"...Around 600 police officials are carrying out the general patrolling campaign in various parts of the national capital...The main effort of the patrolling campaign is to curb traffic violations, and a verification drive is being carried out against criminals," Dhania said.

DCP West Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that in the West district, integrated pickets have been set up at every police station.

"A general patrolling campaign is being carried out throughout Delhi under the direction of the Commissioner of Police. In the West district, 5-5 integrated pickets have been installed at every police station...Our main focus is to instil a feeling of safety among the residents of Delhi in the festive season," Bhaskar said.

DCP Dwarka, Ankit Kumar Singh, stated that the Uttam Nagar terminal is a crucial location due to its heavy traffic, and a permanent checkpoint has been established there to monitor the movement of criminals.

"The point at the Uttam Nagar terminal in the Dwarka district is strategically very important as there is huge traffic movement from this point...A picket is permanently installed at this point to check the movement of criminals...Vehicles are being checked as part of the general patrolling campaign," Singh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)