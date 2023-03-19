New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday rejected the Congress' vendetta charge against the government, saying the Delhi Police was only discharging its lawful duty by seeking to meet Rahul Gandhi as it wanted details about the women victims of different crimes whom he had mentioned.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Gandhi had spoken during his Bharat Jodo Yatra about women meeting him and telling him about being sexually assaulted.

Also Read | Bihar: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom’s Friend Holds Her Hand Forcibly for Dance.

Police should have information about such incidents, and that is why the Delhi Police has followed the legal procedure and has sought to meet the Congress leader for details, he said.

Patra took a swipe at the Congress, saying the party is now crying that "democracy is in danger" over the lawful action by the police.

Also Read | BJP, Like Congress, Will Be Finished for Misusing Central Agencies Against Opposition Parties, Says Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also took a jibe at the opposition party.

"Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he met women, who told him that they were raped and molested, but didn't get justice. Delhi police has been asking for details but Rahul wouldn't tell. Assuming he didn't lie then, it shows his feeble commitment towards ensuring justice," he said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress on Sunday condemned the Delhi Police action against Rahul Gandhi and called it the worst case of "political vendetta" and "harassment", asserting that the Centre was setting a wrong precedent by registering such cases against political opponents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)