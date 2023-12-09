New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): After a relentless four-year pursuit, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rohit, a key member of the notorious Tyagi-Gauri gang from the Tilak Nagar area. A semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was also recovered from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that the accused was caught with arms and was attempting to revive the gang's activities under Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri. The arrested accused, Rohit, was involved in seven criminal cases and was wanted in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Police Station Hari Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused had been absconding for more than four years in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) registered against him and his associates.

He was nabbed in the evening hours of Thursday from Chaukhandi and Tilak Nagar, and one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession. He is a key member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri Gang, and the members of this gang are closely associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang, police said.

There was information with the Special Cell/SR about the movements of absconding criminal Rohit in the West Delhi area, and teams were deployed to track him as the accused was frequently changing his hideouts in Delhi and UP to evade his arrest.

However, the incessant efforts of the team paid off when specific information regarding the presence of accused Rohit near Dargah Chaukhandi, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, was received by the team of Inspector Karamvir Singh.

Subsequently, a team headed by SI Sumit was immediately sent to Tilak Nagar, and at about 03:35 PM, Rohit was found walking towards Dargah Chaukhandi, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, from Kali Mata Mandir side.

"He was asked to stop and surrender by the police team, but he tried to escape from there. However, the police team showed exemplary courage and nabbed the accused. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession. A case under appropriate sections of law was registered at the PS Special Cell in this regard," police said.

Rohit is a member of the notorious Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang. They also have a close association with the Neeraj Bawana gang. The accused is involved in seven criminal cases of assault on police teams, robbery, extortion, the Excise Act, etc., in Delhi.

Keeping in view the criminal activities of the members of this group, a case under the MCOCA Act was also registered against the syndicate at PS Hari Nagar in 2019, and he has been absconding since then.

On November 18, 2023, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him by a Tis Hazari Court. The accused was reviving the gang by collecting funds at the behest of Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri, the police added. (ANI)

