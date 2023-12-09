Lucknow, December 9: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train after her mother scolded her in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The girl took this extreme step after her mother scolded and slapped her for skipping school. The girl was believed to be upset over her mother’s repeated scolding.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the incident occurred on Wednesday, December 6, when the 13-year-old Khushi Sharma was unwilling to go to school. Enraged by this, her mother scolded and slapped her as she insisted on her daughter going to school. However, instead of going to school, Khushi, Ranveer Sharma's daughter, went to the Alwar-Mathura railway track and jumped in front of the train. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Doctor Dies by Suicide Due to Depression After Killing Wife and Two Children in Raebareli.

The report said the locals saw the girl jumping in front of the train and alerted the police. The cops arrived after being notified and took custody of the body. The police later sent the dead body for a post-mortem. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. UP Shocker: Firozabad Youth Kills Self After Three Mumbai Cops Allegedly Thrashed Him, Demanded Rs 1.50 Lakh to Weaken Case Against Him; Booked.

In another incident, a teenage girl was severely injured after she allegedly jumped on the track in front of a metro train at the Noida City Centre station in September. Police said that it was a suspected case of a suicide attempt. The incident happened on platform number two of the metro station at around 10 am. The girl jumped in front of the Delhi-bound metro train on the Blue Line corridor of the rail network, police added.

