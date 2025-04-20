New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended two drug traffickers and recovered over 27 kilograms of cannabis from their possession in the North-West area of Delhi.

The drug traffickers have been identified as Birender Pratap Singh (46) and Jayaram Das (54), both residents of Samaypur Badli.

Police said that the duo was involved in supplying cannabis in Delhi at wholesale from Odisha and Bihar.

Jayaram Das, originally from Bihar, was responsible for transporting the narcotics from Odisha to Delhi. He was arrested based on the information provided by his co-accomplice, Birender Pratap Singh. Sharing information, police said that a raid was carried out and 27.568 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) were recovered from the possession of the accused Birender Pratap Singh.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under sections 20/25 of the NDPS Act at PS Crime Branch.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that co-accused Jayaram Das was expected to visit said Birender Pratap Singh to collect the proceeds from the sale of the narcotics.

Based on this information, the team apprehended Jayaram Das on the same day.

Further investigation traced the source of the recovered cannabis/ganja to suppliers in Odisha and Bihar.

The accused Birender Pratap Singh, originally hailing from Samastipur (Bihar), shifted to Delhi in search of a livelihood and got involved in illegal activities to make easy money.

He has previously been booked under the Arms Act and the Excise Act in cases registered at PS Prashant Vihar and PS Begumpur, Delhi.

After serving jail time, he started supplying narcotic substances--mainly ganja--sourced from Odisha and Bihar to various parts of Delhi. During this period, he established links with one Jayaram Das, a resident of Bihar, through an Odisha-based supplier.

The modus operandi for trafficking narcotics involved travelling to Odisha by train, acquiring the narcotics there and then travelling to Delhi by bus.

The accused avoided being arrested as they frequently changed buses and destroyed their tickets after each journey to avoid detection, ensuring that the police could not trace their routes. Accused Jayaram Das, a resident of Vaishali, Bihar, is a school dropout. He sought to earn easy money and got involved in to trafficking of narcotic substances from Odisha and Bihar through interstate buses.

During this, he came in contact with Birender Pratap Singh and started supplying cannabis for him on a commission basis. (ANI)

