New Delhi, October 27: A shocking video has surfaced that showed a police personnel thrown into the air after being hit by an SUV in the Connaught Place area in central Delhi. In the CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on the intervening night of October 24 and 25, it can be seen that the cop was standing in front of a traffic barricade beside a car. The SUV first hit the car and then the cop, throwing him in the air. Delhi Police Personnel Flung Into Air After Speeding SUV Hits Him in Connaught Place Area, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

Delhi Police Personnel Thrown Into Air by Car

#WATCH | CCTV footage shows a Delhi Police personnel hit by an SUV and thrown into the air in the Connaught Place area The incident happened on the intervening night of 24th-25th October. Police detained the car driver and action was taken against him. (Video source: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/5lMAD0It7g — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

According to the police, the personnel fell a few feet away due to the impact of the collision and was taken to a hospital. He is stable now. The accused driver has been arrested, police added. Further details are awaited.

