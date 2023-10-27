A Delhi police personnel was flung into air after being hit by a speeding SUV in Connaught place area. The driver of the SUV was detained by the cops. In the video, the cop can be seen standing in front of a traffic barricade beside a car. The overspeeding SUV hit the car and then the cop, throwing him in the air. The driver of the SUV was arrested after a chase by other personnel present on the spot, according to reports. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Coimbatore: Speeding Car Hits Elderly Man, Flings Woman Into Air; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Speeding Car Hits Cop

#WATCH | CCTV footage shows a Delhi Police personnel hit by an SUV and thrown into the air in the Connaught Place area The incident happened on the intervening night of 24th-25th October. Police detained the car driver and action was taken against him. (Video source: Delhi… pic.twitter.com/5lMAD0It7g — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2023

