New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Police has received a batch of 75 surveillance drones from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

Under this event, 75 drones comprised of one large, 15 medium, and 59 small drones. This indicates a successful collaboration between a premier technical education institution and the police force. The drones were reportedly developed/assembled by girl students of IGDTUW, with the technical support from a reputed vendor.

According to Delhi Police, the aim is to deploy these drones across all 15 districts of Delhi and along with specialised units like the Crime Branch, Traffic, Railways and Metro, for enhanced precise surveillance and reconnaissance, Crime scene documentation, Disaster response, Crowd control and monitoring traffic, especially during festivals and in crowded markets.

Additionally, 108 women police personnel from the Delhi Police have been trained by IGDTUW to operate and manage these drones under an initiative referred to as "Netra-Netrutva-Naari" (Vision-Leadership-Women), highlighting the role of women in technology-driven policing. The Delhi Police has laid down a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for drone usage, emphasising compliance with privacy, data protection, Human Rights Laws and compliance with the National Aviation Authority Regulation & The Drone Rules, 2021. They cannot be used for unauthorised facial recognition or personal surveillance.

An MoU signing ceremony was organised at the IGDTUW Auditorium, guided by LG V.K. Saxena, Chancellor of IGDTUW, and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Satish Golcha, today at 11:00 AM.

It was attended by dignitaries such as Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint CP/Crime Surender Kumar, and Addl. CP/Crime Mangesh Kashyap, Addl. DCP/North Anant Kumar Mittal, Professor. Ranjhana Jha, Vice Chancellor, IGDTUW, A.K. Mohapatra, H.O.D. IT and Chairman of the Drone Project and others. DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav signed the MoU on behalf of Delhi Police and Prof. Brijesh Kumar, Registrar of IGDTUW.

Addressing the occasion, Spl. CP/Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava stated that this MoU seeks to enhance police capabilities through academic partnership, technological innovation, and skill modernisation.

Delhi Police said that this initiative represents a significant step towards leveraging the University's expertise in cutting-edge technologies, including data analytics, image processing, blockchain analysis, and drone technology, to enhance crime detection, surveillance, and public safety.

The launch of these drones was associated with a larger 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, an initiative of the Delhi Government, and was intended to boost women's safety and general policing in the city. (ANI)

