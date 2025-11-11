Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was better known as Maulana Azad, was one of India’s greatest freedom fighters, scholars, and educationists. He was the first Minister of Education in the Indian government following the country’s independence. His contribution to establishing the education foundation is recognised by celebrating his birthday as National Education Day across India. Born on November 11, 1888, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he later moved to India with his family. A brilliant thinker and writer, Azad played a key role in shaping modern India through his vision, intellect, and leadership.

Maulana Abul Kalam was a senior leader of the Indian National Congress and a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Every year on November 11, Maulana Azad is remembered for his legacy and contributions and the day is celebrated as National Education Day in his honour. In this article, let's know key facts about the freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister.

Here are some key facts about Maulana Abul Kalam Azad:

Maulana Azad laid the foundation of India’s modern education system by establishing institutions such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), IITs, and national academies for literature, art, and culture. Azad's real name was Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin, who eventually became known as Maulana Azad Azad became the first Minister of Education in independent India and his birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Education Day in India Maulana Azad strongly opposed the partition of India and always promoted Hindu-Muslim unity and national integration. During the freedom struggle, he edited revolutionary journals like Al-Hilal and Al-Balagh to inspire young Indians against British rule. Maulana Azad’s autobiography, “India Wins Freedom,” offers deep insight into India’s independence movement. In October 1920, Azad was elected as a member of foundation committee to establish Jamia Millia Islamia at Aligarh in U. P. without taking help from British colonial government. Azad was one of the main organizers of the Dharasana Satyagraha in 1931, and emerged as one of the most important national leaders of the time Azad became the youngest person to serve as the President of the Indian National Congress in 1923. He was 35 In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1992.

To honour Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's legacy, the Ministry of Minority Affairs of the central Government of India set up the Maulana Azad Education Foundation in 1989 on the occasion of his birth centenary to promote education amongst educationally backward sections of society.

The Ministry also provides the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National Fellowship, an integrated five-year fellowship in the form of financial assistance to students from minority communities to pursue higher studies such as M.Phil. and PhD.

