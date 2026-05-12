India News | Delhi Police Registers Two FIRs After Guard Beats Stray Dog to Death in Kirti Nagar, Animal Activist Assaults Guard

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged assault of a stray dog by a security guard in Kirti Nagar and the subsequent assault on the guard by an animal activist.

According to police, a complaint was filed on May 8 by Tarun Ghai, a resident of Ramesh Nagar, alleging that on the evening of May 7, a guard identified as Vinod Paswan assaulted a stray dog with an iron rod in J Block, Kirti Nagar, causing severe injuries that later led to the dog's death.

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During the enquiry, it was stated by the complainant that the injured dog was first taken to a private veterinary doctor and later shifted to Najafgarh for treatment, where it died.

It also came to light that an animal activist identified as Jasmeet Kaur had allegedly assaulted the guard in front of the Kirti Nagar police station during the course of the enquiry. The guard, Vinod Paswan, a resident of JJ Colony, Inderpuri, also filed a complaint in the matter. His medical examination was conducted at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11.

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Following a preliminary enquiry, the police registered FIR No. 104/26 dated May 11 under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the guard.

Another case, FIR No. 105/26 dated May 11 under Sections 115(1) and 126 of the BNS, was registered on the complaint of the guard against Jasmeet Kaur and others.

Investigation into both cases is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)