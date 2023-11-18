New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Delhi police on Saturday said that a 17-year-old boy was apprehended for the fatal stabbing of a minor boy a day ago in Aman Vihar area of Rohini in the national capital, solving the case within 12 hours of the crime.

Aman Vihar police said they received a Police Control Room call on November 16 at 7:45 pm that a boy was attacked.

On reaching the site of the incident, a local police team found the boy lying on the road in an unconscious condition, with injuries on his neck and hand.

Police said the injured was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased minor was identified as a 16-year-old boy.

Police officials further said they had initiated a probe and that footage from around 150-200 CCTVs in the vicinity were analysed.

"On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the murder case was solved by the teams of PS Aman Vihar within twelve hours," police said.

Police officials said that a juvenile, aged about 17 years was apprehended from Aman Vihar in connection with the killing.

"Upon the instance of the juvenile, a knife with which the crime was initiated, clothes as well as shoes worn by him at the time of committing the crime, have been recovered. The juvenile has previously been found involved in many criminal cases," police officials added.

The apprehended juvenile told police that he had previous enmity with the deceased in order to take revenge had stabbed the deceased on his neck and hand, police officials said.Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

