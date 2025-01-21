By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to carry out huge rallies in Delhi, featuring top leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar and Nitin Gadkari.

Chief Minister and leaders of various states will also be joining the campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, including Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Deputy CM Bihar Samrat Choudhary.

PM Modi's rallies are likely to be held in the last week of January. He is expected to address three to four rallies, a senior party source said.

The BJP is set to launch a series of rallies from January 23 to attract Purvanchali voters, featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main face. Adityanath will address 14 rallies in various locations across Delhi, including Kirari, Outer Delhi, Keshav Puram, North West Delhi, Shahdara, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, Mehrauli, Sahadara, South Delhi, and Mayur Vihar etc.

Other prominent Purvanchali faces, such as Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Nirahua, Smrat Choudhary, and Giriraj Singh will also hold rallies in different locations starting January 23. Additionally, the BJP will organise several bike rallies in areas with significant Purvanchali voters.

As part of its outreach efforts, the BJP has already held over 2,500 small meetings and drawing-room gatherings. On Makar Sankranti, the party aimed to hold around 70 "baithaks" (meetings) and has successfully conducted 50 so far. The BJP's goal is to convince voters about the benefits of a BJP government and the various welfare schemes implemented by the central government.

With approximately 50 per cent of Purvanchali voters residing in Delhi, the BJP is focusing on maximising its votes in the upcoming polls. The party's campaign may also gain traction among slum area voters who hail from Purvanchal.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will interact with BJP workers through the "Mera booth sabse Majboot" program online on January 21. (ANI)

