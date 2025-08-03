New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the development works in the state.

According to a release by the Chief Minister's PRO, during this meeting on Saturday, CM Sharma apprised HM Amit Shah about the innovations, development works and public welfare schemes being done by the double-engine government in the state.

On this occasion, CM Sharma also informed him about the proposed exhibition to be organised to widely showcase the institutional reforms in the judicial system and the positive confidence built among the general public as a result of the successful implementation of new laws in the state.

Sharing an X post, Bhajanlal Sharam wrote, "In New Delhi, I had a courtesy meeting with the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Honourable Shri @AmitShah ji, and received his inspiring guidance."

"On this occasion, I apprised the Honourable Union Minister ji about the various innovations, public welfare schemes, and priorities being undertaken by our double-engine government in Rajasthan in the direction of good governance, development, and public welfare. Additionally, I informed him about the proposed exhibition to widely showcase the institutional reforms in the judicial system and the positive trust generated among the general public following the successful implementation of new laws in the state," the X post read.

CM Sharma also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for their support towards 'New India's New Rajasthan' initiative.

"Under the able guidance of Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the continuous support of Honourable Home Minister ji, 'New India's New Rajasthan' is touching new heights of development," the Chief Minister wrote.

Earlier, CM Sharma also met Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at his residence. During this, he discussed in detail about Rajasthan Refinery and various projects related to the petroleum and gas sector, the press release said. (ANI)

