Chandigarh, August 3: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini distributed appointment letters to newly selected Group D employees at a ceremony held in the state capital on Saturday. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini on X posted his best wishes to the newly selected Group D employees upon receiving their appointment letters during an introductory program held in Panchkula, at the revered site of Mansa Devi.

In his X post, he wrote, "Best wishes to the newly selected employees of Group D for their appointment letters and new responsibilities! This 'introductory program' organised on the sacred land of Panchkula, situated at the feet of Mother Mansa Devi, marks the day of a new beginning for the new employees. Today's youth is full of new ideas and energy. My appeal is that you adopt new technologies and work with honesty and transparency at the grassroots level because every small step you take, every honest effort, can bring about a significant change. If Haryana is reaching new heights in every field today, this success is not only due to policymakers but also to the youth. Make public service the goal of your life. I hope that all of you will live up to the expectations of the state's citizens." Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Yamuna Water After Arvind Kejriwal’s Poison Claim, Video Goes Viral.

Haryana CM Distributes Appointment Letters

#WATCH | Panchkula | Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini distributed appointment letters to newly selected Group D employees. He also addressed a gathering on this occasion. (02.08) pic.twitter.com/Fu21LDnr8d — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

On Thursday, the Chief Minister unveiled the new official website of the Revenue & Disaster Management Department. He stated that through this initiative, transparency will be ensured in the department, and the scope of leakages will be eliminated. He emphasised the transformative impact of the new website. "The Revenue Department will now be even closer to the people. With this new website, all revenue services are consolidated onto a single platform, eliminating the need for citizens to make repeated visits to revenue offices."

The technologically advanced website boasts features such as Single Sign-On (SSO), which allows users to access multiple applications and websites with a single set of login credentials. It also offers online slot booking, real-time digital display systems, dedicated help desks, and information available in local languages, according to a release. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Flags Off Marathon in Kaithal, Urges Youngsters To Stay Away From Drugs (Watch Video).

A key highlight is the ability for citizens to submit registration applications from the ease of their homes, requiring only a single biometric presence for finalisation, thereby significantly accelerating and simplifying the process. With the launch of this new website, all 26 services will be under one roof. The State Government will modernise all registration offices across the state by restructuring them on the model of Passport Seva Kendras, the Chief Minister added.

He stated that the Haryana government has ushered in a new era for revenue records, which are now fully GIS-based, enabling real-time monitoring of land status.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)