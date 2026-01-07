New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Rapid Action Force was deployed on Wednesday near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in the Turkman Gate area of the national capital after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive at an encroached site, following directions of the Delhi High Court.

Stone pelting was reported in the area, prompting heightened security, according to the police.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Four to five police personnel sustained minor injuries after stones were pelted during an MCD demolition drive on encroached land near Turkman Gate, police said.

"The action is still ongoing. MCD is doing the demolition. We have deployed our security staff. The action started around 1 am. MCD conducted demolition as per the High Court's orders on the encroached land. Stones were pelted at the Police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Overall, the process was very smooth. Four to five officers suffered minor injuries. As soon as we receive the CCTV, ground, and body camera footage, we will identify the perpetrators and take legal action," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidhin Valsan said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Police officials said the situation in the area remains under control and adequate security arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth completion of the demolition drive.

Before the demolition drive, several coordination meetings were held with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents. All possible preventive and confidence-building measures were undertaken, according to Central Range Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

However, according to officials, a "few miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by stone pelting, with the situation being promptly brought under control through "measured and minimal use of force."

Delhi Police remains committed to maintaining law and order while ensuring that all judicial directions are implemented in a lawful, professional and sensitive manner, the statement added.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed approximately 17 bulldozers to remove the unauthorised structures in the area. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)