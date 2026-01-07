Mumbai, January 7: Silver rate across major Indian cities witnessed a steady climb on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, building on the momentum from earlier in the week. In primary markets like Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is trading at approximately INR 2,53,100 per kilogram, reflecting a modest but consistent daily gain of INR 100. Check the current silver rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

This upward trend follows a massive surge earlier in the month, fueled by shifting global trade policies and increased industrial applications in the green energy sector. Market analysts attribute the current price stability and slight gains to a "structural deficit" in global silver supplies. Key factors, including China's new licensing system for processed silver exports, which took effect this month, and a 70% decline in registered exchange inventories over recent years, have significantly tightened the market. Silver Rate Today, January 6, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 7, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,53,100 Mumbai INR 2,53,100 Chennai INR 2,71,100 Hyderabad INR 2,71,100 Bengaluru INR 2,53,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,53,100 Kolkata INR 2,53,100 Pune INR 2,53,100 Kerala INR 2,65,100 Vadodara INR 2,53,100

The "white metal" has undergone a fundamental shift in valuation over the last year. Traditionally a follower of gold, silver is now being driven by its own unique industrial fundamentals.

One major catalyst is the transition to renewable energy. Silver is a critical component in solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) batteries. With global demand for these technologies reaching record levels, industrial consumption now accounts for nearly half of the total silver demand worldwide. Silver Rate Today, January 5, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Additionally, geopolitical tensions in South America and the Caribbean have renewed safe-haven buying. Investors often turn to precious metals during times of currency volatility or international conflict to protect their capital.

Despite the high prices, market experts suggest that volatility will remain a key feature of silver trading in early 2026. The metal's smaller market size compared to gold often leads to sharper price swings in response to global economic data.

For retail consumers, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) continues to emphasize the importance of buying hallmarked silver. Ensuring the purity, typically 99.9% for fine silver bars and 92.5% (Sterling) for jewelry, is essential for maintaining resale value in a high-price environment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).