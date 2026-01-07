Mumbai, January 7: The Gold rate in India continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with the precious metal touching multi-year highs across major urban centers. In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold jumped to approximately INR 1,38,980 per 10 grams, marking a significant increase of over INR 1,100 from the previous session. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

This rally is largely attributed to firm global cues and a surge in safe-haven demand as geopolitical tensions in the Caribbean and West Asia weigh on international markets. Gold Rate Today, January 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, January 7, 2026:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980 Mumbai INR 1,27,260 INR 1,38,830 Chennai INR 1,28,310 INR 1,39,980 Hyderabad INR 1,27,260 INR 1,38,830 Bengaluru INR 1,27,260 INR 1,38,830 Ahmedabad INR 1,27,260 INR 1,38,830 Kolkata INR 1,27,260 INR 1,38,830 Srinagar INR 1,27,260 INR 1,38,830 Jodhpur INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980 Jaipur INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980 Bhopal INR 1,27,310 INR 1,38,880 Lucknow INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980 Noida INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980 Ghaziabad INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980 Gurugram INR 1,27,410 INR 1,38,980

Buyer's Checklist: What to Know

Before heading to the jeweler, experts recommend the following:

BIS Hallmarking: Always check for the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number to ensure purity.

Making Charges: These can vary from 5% to 15% and are subject to separate GST.

Taxes: A 3% GST is applicable on the total value of the gold purchased.

What's Causing Gold Rate to Surge?

The current surge is a culmination of both global and domestic factors. Internationally, spot gold is testing resistance at the USD 4,500 per ounce level. Global central banks have continued to increase their gold reserves, providing a strong floor for prices. Gold Rate Today, January 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Domestically, the onset of the 2026 wedding season has kept retail demand robust despite the record-high prices. "Investors are increasingly turning to digital gold and ETFs as a hedge against inflation," noted a spokesperson from the All India Sarafa Association. "The physical market is seeing a shift toward lighter jewelry designs to manage affordability."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).