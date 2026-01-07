Mumbai, January 7: The Gold rate in India continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with the precious metal touching multi-year highs across major urban centers. In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold jumped to approximately INR 1,38,980 per 10 grams, marking a significant increase of over INR 1,100 from the previous session. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.
This rally is largely attributed to firm global cues and a surge in safe-haven demand as geopolitical tensions in the Caribbean and West Asia weigh on international markets. Gold Rate Today, January 6, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today, January 7, 2026:
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
|Mumbai
|INR 1,27,260
|INR 1,38,830
|Chennai
|INR 1,28,310
|INR 1,39,980
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,27,260
|INR 1,38,830
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,27,260
|INR 1,38,830
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,27,260
|INR 1,38,830
|Kolkata
|INR 1,27,260
|INR 1,38,830
|Srinagar
|INR 1,27,260
|INR 1,38,830
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
|Jaipur
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
|Bhopal
|INR 1,27,310
|INR 1,38,880
|Lucknow
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
|Noida
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
|Gurugram
|INR 1,27,410
|INR 1,38,980
Buyer's Checklist: What to Know
- Before heading to the jeweler, experts recommend the following:
- BIS Hallmarking: Always check for the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number to ensure purity.
- Making Charges: These can vary from 5% to 15% and are subject to separate GST.
- Taxes: A 3% GST is applicable on the total value of the gold purchased.
What's Causing Gold Rate to Surge?
The current surge is a culmination of both global and domestic factors. Internationally, spot gold is testing resistance at the USD 4,500 per ounce level. Global central banks have continued to increase their gold reserves, providing a strong floor for prices. Gold Rate Today, January 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.
Domestically, the onset of the 2026 wedding season has kept retail demand robust despite the record-high prices. "Investors are increasingly turning to digital gold and ETFs as a hedge against inflation," noted a spokesperson from the All India Sarafa Association. "The physical market is seeing a shift toward lighter jewelry designs to manage affordability."
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).